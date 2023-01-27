Henry John Tabor

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Henry “Johnny” John Tabor, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by family. Fr. Christopher Cambre will officiate at the services. Inurnment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery following the services.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 11 a.m.
Johnny was born on May 16, 1951, in Loreauville to the late Noah James and Marie Bourque Tabor Sr. and was the youngest of eight children.
Johnny was a welder/fitter by trade and known by all as a hard worker and an avid do-it-yourselfer. He will be remembered by his willingness to help others and his love for animals. He was a very talented man with an affinity for several hobbies that include fishing, hunting, woodworking, cabinetry making and metal work.
Spending time with his family was definitely the most precious times in his life. Though this is a difficult time, our family is taking refuge in knowing that our mother and father are happily reunited in their celestial home.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his children JoEllen Curry and husband Aubrey “Booga,” Jill Turuy-Yup and husband Julio “Tuki” and Adam Tabor and wife Amanda; his grandchildren Abigail Guterrez, Anabel Gutierrez, Taylor Curry, Avery Curry, Nathan Curry, Avery Tabor and Autry Tabor; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Landrie; and two sisters, Lillian Thibodeaux and husband Richard and Joanna Gary.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his cherished and beloved wife, Ellen Romero Tabor; two sisters, Mary Tabor Buteaux and Nancy Tabor Broussard; and three brothers, Noah “Jimmy” Tabor Jr., Howard Tabor and Leo Tabor; father-in-law Henry Antoine Romero; and mother-in-law Verdie Mae Foreman Romero.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Angel Paws Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Road, New Iberia, LA 70563.