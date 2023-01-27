Henry John Tabor

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home for Henry “Johnny” John Tabor, 71, who passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by family. Fr. Christopher Cambre will officiate at the services. Inurnment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery following the services.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 11 a.m.

