Helen Stewart Nov 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Helen Stewart, 79, who died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2022, at her residence. Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Helen Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Helen Stewart Residence Lafayette Arrangement Pend