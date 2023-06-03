Helen Mouton Landry

There will be a celebration of Helen’s life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 700 East Main Street in New Iberia.

Helen Mouton Landry was the ninth of eleven children born on January 29, 1963, to Alfred Smith “Smitty” Landry and Dianne Mouton Landry. She graduated from Mount Carmel Academy in New Iberia in 1981, and received her BA in 1985 from LSU.

