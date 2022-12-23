OBITUARY Helen Mitchell Dec 23, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Helen Dyes Mitchell, 88, who died at 5:26 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Helen Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Helen Dyes Mitchell Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend