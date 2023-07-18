Helen Maxine Pondrom died peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, in her New Iberia home of 60 years. She was 94 years old.
Born to Chester and Leota Yenawine in Manhattan, Kansas on April 16, 1929, Mrs. Pondrom spent her early childhood on the family farm which she always remembered fondly. She later attended high school in Hot Springs, Arkansas and continued her education at the University of Arkansas where she earned her degree in psychology.
In 1962 she and her husband Pat settled in New Iberia where they reared their four children. Mrs. Pondrom took great pride in her home and there was rarely an evening when a home-cooked meal wasn’t prepared for her family and, often, their guests. To her children she stressed the importance of a good education and she took great delight in their achievements and those of her four grandchildren. She loved gardening and a good book, was a skilled seamstress and, in her later years, enjoyed watching televised games played by her alma mater’s football team, the Razorbacks.
Mrs. Pondrom is survived by her son William M. Pondrom and his wife Leah; daughter Mary Margaret Orgeron and her husband David, daughter Catherine Lachin and her husband Paul. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Thomas Lachin, Claire Beaullieu and Branden Pondrom.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund Jamison (Pat) Pondrom; son Patrick H. Pondrom; brother Paul Yenawine; sister Barbara Y. Bustamante; and grandson Steven Lachin.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Mrs. Pondrom’s caregivers for their unwavering devotion. Special thanks go to Gabi Viator and Georgina Solomon with Heart of Hospice, Eva Barlow, Cheryl Landry, Carol Martin, Mona Abraham and Linda Brown.
At Mrs. Pondrom’s request there will be no funeral service. She instead preferred that, should they wish to do so, family and friends make memorial contributions to the charity of their choice.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Pondrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.