Helen Broussard Arceneaux, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness.
A gathering of family and friends will be held for Mrs. Arceneaux from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Helen was a kind and loving woman who lived a full life. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy and was stationed as a Navy secretary in New York City. She was honorably discharged.
Helen worked many jobs, but was most proud of her 11 years with Food-N-Fun, Inc., where she worked her way up to manager. She enjoyed watching ‘Judge Judy’ and spending time with her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she would have done anything for them. Helen will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons Brad Ridge, Eddie Ridge (Carolyn) and Mark Ridge (Toni); daughters Debbie Burke and Laurie Broussard; brother Clarence Broussard; grandchildren Blake Broussard, Brittany Migues, Brandy Suire, Stevie Ridge and Skipper Ridge; and great-grandchildren Malachi Broussard, Ridge Miller and Levi Suire.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Karl Arceneaux; parents Clarence and Aureline Guidry Broussard; and siblings Irene Comeaux and Sylvia Pete.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Broussard, Mark Ridge, Brad Ridge, Kim Boutte, Shannon Migues and Steve Comeaux.