Helen Broussard Arceneaux

Helen Broussard Arceneaux, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center after a brief illness.

A gathering of family and friends will be held for Mrs. Arceneaux from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

