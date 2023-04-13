Hector Manuel Pulles I

Hector Manuel Pulles I

Hector Manuel Pulles I, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend, entered into his eternal glory Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 89.

Funeral services celebrating Hector’s life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Hector Pulles II will officiate at his father’s service. Following the service Mr. Pulles will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Holy Family Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Hector I as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags