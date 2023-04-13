Hector Manuel Pulles I, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend, entered into his eternal glory Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 89.
Funeral services celebrating Hector’s life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Hector Pulles II will officiate at his father’s service. Following the service Mr. Pulles will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday at Evangeline Funeral Home and will continue all night until the service time Saturday. The funeral home will remain open all night.
Hector was born January 21, 1934, in Victoria de las Tunas Oriente, Cuba to the late Carlos Pulles I and the late Orgelina Lodoza Pulles and was one of six children born to that union.
Growing up in Cuba, he attended school and studied accounting, which led to one of his first jobs with the International Commerce Bank, Ministry of State and eventually in the payroll and accounting department of the Ministry of Government.
It was there that he met the love of his life Magda Perea. His children spoke of their father’s life in Cuba and how one fateful day he escaped persecution of the militia by simply being on another floor of the building where he worked. His coworker alerted him to what was about to happen and he escaped without being noticed. He and Magda were able to seek political asylum with the Costa Rican Embassy which lasted four months. It was there that he put his own needs and safety aside to personally see that his fellow countrymen, over 200 men and women, were able to get visas to leave Cuba for a better life. It was a risk he took, knowing all too well that it could jeopardize his chances of leaving, but he did it anyway. Because of this, the ambassador to Costa Rica eventually and personally granted visas for Hector and his family to seek a new life in the United States.
Although his heart never left Cuba, Hector embraced his citizenship in the United States. He was a proud patriot and supported any and all things made in America. He even volunteered to serve in the Army during the Korean War. He and Magda began their new life in the states, raising their family with faith, love and pride.
Hector, worked in the sugar cane industry with over 40 years of service, 18 of those being at Cajun Sugar Coop as Fabrication Supervisor. He worked hard to ensure that his family had everything they needed to live comfortably, sacrificing his own needs for them, but in his eyes it was what a father and husband did for his family. He and Magda purchased a brand new car for the girls so that they had a safe and reliable vehicle to get around in, all while he drove a 20 year old car and he never blinked an eye at it.
His children also spoke of the love and compassion he had for his family and fellow man. Hector sought to bring comfort to others in any way he could. He was a “doctor of laughter,” as Hector II said and could make anyone smile with his humor. He kept the beautiful traditions of his native Cuba, by always giving his blessing to the children and grandchildren in their endeavors. It was the life he lived and for that his family and friends were blessed to be a part of it.
Our hearts are broken, but we find solace in knowing that he is not gone, only gone on before us and we will one day be reunited with him. Until that time, rest well. We love you.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Magda “Annie” Fage (Dwight), Maria “Luly” Pulles, Hector Pulles II, Clara Castro (Alberto), Carla Brown and Phyllis J. Allen; his grandchildren Sonya Breaux (Shawn), Cristina Fage, Kimpton Fage, Caleb Fage, Jacque Fage, Cameron Fage, Krystal P. Rodriguez (Victor), Faith Pulles, Hector Pulles III, Tonya LeBlanc, Clara M. Castro and Jade Salazar; his great-grandchildren Sydne LeBlanc, Christopher Baldridge, Breland Baldridge, Javier Rodriguez and Miguel Rodriguez; and his sister and brothers Lourdes Toca, Carlos Pulles II and Manuel Pulles.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Magda Perea Pulles; and his sister and brother Silvia Aldana and Jorge Pulles.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Victor Rodriguez, Kimpton Fage, Caleb Fage, Hector Pulles III, Jacques Fage and Cameron Fage.
Honorary pallbearers are Carlos Pulles, Manuel Pulles, Carlos Huberto Pulles, Carlos Manuel Pulles, Carlos Ramon Toca, James Pulles and John Pulles.
