Hayden Joseph Sonnier

Hayden Joseph Sonnier

Hayden Joseph Sonnier

A home-going celebration of life for Hayden Joseph Sonnier,16, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Banks officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery, 4704 Manuel Road in New Iberia (Neco Town community).

