A home-going celebration of life for Hayden Joseph Sonnier,16, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Banks officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Thomas Baptist Church Cemetery, 4704 Manuel Road in New Iberia (Neco Town community).
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father Chad Joseph Sonnier Sr. of New Iberia; his mother Carletta Manuel Perro (Spencer) of Spring, Texas; six brothers, Ross Latulas of New Iberia, Chad Joseph Sonnier Jr. of Baton Rouge, Davanté Brown (Brittany Beane) of Spring, Texas, Joshua Sonnier of Baton Rouge, and Haston Sonnier and Hunter Sonnier both of Spring, Texas; maternal grandmother Norma Sereal Manuel of New Iberia; maternal great-grandmother Mattie Wharton Manuel of New Iberia; godparents Spree Manuel Sillmon and Jarvis Sillmon, both of New Iberia; a special niece Charlee Ann Beane Brown; and a host of other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Donald Gene Manuel; paternal grandparents Haston Sonnier and Sally Dominique Sonnier; maternal grandmother Joyce Thompson Spencer; two sisters, Danaya Sonnier and Danae Sonnier; one aunt, Jeanette Little; and his cousin Brock Manuel.
Active pallbearers are Chad Joseph Sonnier Jr., Jarvis Sillmon Sr., Ross Latulas, David Manuel III, Terry Guillory Jr., Edward Brown and Courtney Greene.
Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Sonnier, Haston Sonnier, Hunter Sonnier, Davanté Brown, Chris Manuel, Spencer Perro, Amanni Williams and Jarvis Sillmon Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Roberta Grace Williams
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Roberta Grace Williams passed away at the age of 70.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, 119 Jefferson Street, with visitation at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Cemetery near Crowley.
“Birdie,” or “Aunt Bertie,” as she was affectionately called by family, was a graduate of Louisiana State University and an award-winning elementary school teacher who inspired students in New Iberia area schools for thirty years. She loved to serve others in her community, and could often be found tutoring children, stuffing Christmas stockings for underprivileged families or crocheting hats for hospital patients. She also enjoyed photography, woodworking and was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church of New Iberia.
She is survived by her brother Roy Williams; niece Gretchen Williams Raley; niece Ashley Williams; nephew Matthew Williams; five great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father Robert Ensign Williams; her mother Iola Vera Faulk; her brothers Terrance Williams and Robert C. Williams; and her nephew Derek Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta’s honor to the Boys and Girls Club of New Iberia.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.