Harvey Joseph Bouton Sr.

Harvey Joseph Bouton Sr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Harvey Joseph Bouton Sr., 95, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home.

Tags