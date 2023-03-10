JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Harvey Joseph Bouton Sr., 95, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home.
A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Bouton passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
At the age of 17, Harvey, with written permission from his mother, enrolled in the United States Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He proudly served his country aboard the Air Craft Carrier USS Kalinin Bay in Japanese occupied waters. Harvey was also present when the Japanese surrendered to the commander of the Southwest Pacific Fleet, Douglas MacArthur.
Upon returning from World War II, Mr. Bouton married and had four beautiful children. He became a welder/fitter and fabricated boats, engineered and built one of the first cane cutters and cane sprayers in Louisiana. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, from crawfishing to trawling, he loved the outdoors. Mr. Bouton was also an avid vegetable gardener and raised beautiful tomatoes, okra, potatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Mr. Bouton enjoyed his “golden years” and got to share those years with the true love of his life. He enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children Harvey Bouton Jr. and wife Tana of New Iberia, Phyllis Viator and husband Rickey of Destin, Florida and Sheila Martin and husband Randy of Franklin; son-in-law Eli Migues of Jeanerette; grandchildren Melissa Veronie, Kevin Bouton, Christopher Bouton, Stefan Bouton, Katie Bourg, Angela Viator, Amy Jayne, Kynan Viator, Trent Martin, Travis Martin, Alison Pichoff, Dawn Migues and Heidi Migues; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his sister Elsie Jumonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gaston and Hortense Verrett Bouton; daughter Brenda Migues; former wife Lucille Derouen Alleman; nephew Barry Jumonville; brother-in-law Charles Jumonville; and very special friend Shirley Ducote.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his godchild Henry Jumonville, his grandsons, Kevin, Chris and Stefan Bouton, Kynan Viator, Trent and Travis Martin and nephew Cardell Jumonville.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Boudreaux, the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Home and Franklin Home Health for all of their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank his caregiver Norma Bodin for all of her kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Bouton’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.