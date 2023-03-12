Harvey Hayes

Harvey Hayes

ST. MARTINVILLE—A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville for Harvey Hayes, 78, who passed away on March 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes.

A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags