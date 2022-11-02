Harvey Charles Gonsoulin

Harvey Charles Gonsoulin of New Iberia, died peacefully at his home at the age of 84, on October 31, 2022. 

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. 

