Harvey Charles Gonsoulin of New Iberia, died peacefully at his home at the age of 84, on October 31, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Harvey Charles Gonsoulin of New Iberia, died peacefully at his home at the age of 84, on October 31, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia on Saturday, November 5, 2022, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
He began his career at the LSU Iberia Agricultural Research Station. He then worked for 31 years for First South Agricultural Credit Association, retiring as regional vice-president. During his 21 years of retirement, he fulfilled his life-long dream of working full-time as a cattle rancher. Harvey was a lifelong conservationist and steward of the environment. He once said, “I feel I am a steward of the land,” and he lived this out through active participation in many organizations. Harvey was a member and past president of the Louisiana Forage and Grassland Council and member of the Iberia Cattleman’s Association. Harvey was a pioneer and key player in helping to establish and grow the Louisiana Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative. He became a Louisiana Master Cattle Producer. He was a proud member of the Rotary Club where he served as president in Opelousas, Thibodeaux and New Iberia. Harvey was a veteran of the Louisiana Army National Guard.
Harvey was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith and his family. He served actively in a multitude of parish ministries his entire life. He has given his family the inheritance of great faith, integrity and loyalty.
And last but not least, he was a very proud LSU football season ticket holder for 60 years and rarely missed a game.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Loretta Hebert Gonsoulin, the love of his life. He is also survived by his children Patti Clement, Kent Gonsoulin (Courtney), daughter-in-law Hope Gonsoulin, Leah Johnson (Greg) and Maria Armstrong (Chris); eighteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Euzebe Gonsoulin and Madia Bernard Gonsoulin; and his son Ralph Joseph Gonsoulin.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.