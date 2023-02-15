Harriet Broussard Boudreaux

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, for Ann Harriet Boudreaux, 77, who passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Melancon will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Friday.
A lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Boudreaux was born on January 26, 1946, to the late Albert Broussard Sr. and Jeanne Bourque Broussard.
She was a graduate of Loreauville High School and was a devout Catholic, who along with her father and brother, attended weekly adoration since the establishing of the Adoration Chapel until the time of her passing. A member of the Catholic Daughters, Mrs. Boudreaux also taught Catechism and volunteered weekly at the Our Lady of Victory Food Bank in Loreauville.
An avid gardener, Mrs. Boudreaux was a member of the Loreauville Beautification Committee, Iberia Garden Club, the New Iberia Women’s Club and the Loreauville Acadian Odyssey Monument Park Foundation. She and her daughter Alisa would maintain the flowers around the signs entering Loreauville. Mrs. Boudreaux also took care of the flower beds at the Epiphany Day School in New Iberia. She was an advisor for the State Jr. Angus Association and active with the 4-H Youth Program.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Carroll L. Boudreaux; children Chanse R. Boudreaux, Alisa Boudreaux Broussard (Louis Peck Broussard) and Carroll L. Boudreaux Jr. (Kimberly M. Boudreaux); and a granddaughter Emily Elizabeth Boudreaux.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Albert A. Broussard Jr.
Pallbearers will be Chanse Boudreaux, Carroll Boudreaux Jr., Louis “Peck” Broussard, Jeff Broussard, Chris Saunier and Carl Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers include Brian Broussard and Carlin Bellot.