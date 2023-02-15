Harriet Broussard Boudreaux

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, for Ann Harriet Boudreaux, 77, who passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Bill Melancon will be the celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Pellerin Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

