New Iberia– A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Harold James Hymel, age 86, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. with Monsignor Robert Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and resume on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:00 P.M.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Harold James Hymel passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:45 P.M. at Iberia Manor North.
Harold was a very kind man who was very involved with the Catholic Church. He was a faithful servant and performed duties such as Sacristan, 4 th Degree Knight of Columbus, member of Come Lord Jesus, and a faithful member of the Men’s Rosary Group.
He loved his family and friends.
Harold is survived by 3 daughters, Rhoda H. Guillotte (Ray Landry) of Woodville, TX, Myriah H. Gage (Carl) of Green Forrest AK, Charlene Kay Boudreaux, (Clint) of New Iberia; one son, Paul Melancon of New Iberia; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Curtis Hymel and his parents, Harold Joseph and Maryann Hebert Hymel, his brother, Daniel Joseph Hymel.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family would like to thank Iberia Manor North Nursing Home, and Audubon Hospice for the care and support they share with their family.