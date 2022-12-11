Harold James Hymel

New Iberia– A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Harold James Hymel, age 86, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. with Monsignor Robert Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pre’ Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and resume on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:00 P.M.

