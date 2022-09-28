OBITUARY Harold Jackson Sep 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harold JacksonFuneral services are pending for Harold J. Jackson, 74, who died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Harold J. Jackson Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend