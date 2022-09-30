Harold J. Jackson Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Harold James Jackson Sr., 74, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 4:27 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Harold James Jackson Sr. was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. He was a 1966 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. Thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed in the oilfield industry until his retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Winnie Mae Henderson Jackson of New Iberia; one son, Harold James Jackson Jr. (Theola) of Jeanerette; one daughter, Schantel Jackson of New Iberia; five brothers, John Johnny Jackson Sr. (Loubertha), Octave “C.B.” Jackson Jr. (Hope), Andrew Paul Jackson, Glenn Edward Jackson (Rose), all of New Iberia and Gerald Joseph Jackson (Josie) of Bremerton, Washington; four sisters, Mildred J. Green and Maudrey Jackson both of New Iberia, Audrey Jackson of Houston, Texas and his special sister Peggy Jackson of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Courtney Tauriac of Rosharon, Texas, Larran Jackson (Keyonte) of Saint Martinville, Tyrun Abraham (Deshyla) of Maurice and Tryston Abraham (Keisha) of Lafayette; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Octave Jackson Sr. and Eunice Dauphine Jackson; three brothers, Kirby Jackson, Terry Anthony Jackson and Richard Bill Jackson; and two sisters, Dorothy Jackson Louis and Goldie Jackson Jones.
Active pallbearers are Christopher Jackson Willis, Harold James Jackson Jr., Troy Lee Davis, Tyrun Abraham, Jeremy Touchet Jr., Larran Jackson, Trystun Abraham, John Jackson Jr. and Kenneth Porter.
Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Paul Jackson, Johnny Jackson Sr., Gerald Joseph Jackson, Alfred Raymond, Horace Hill, Will Joseph, Wilbert “BB” Mitchell Jr., John “Choppy” Joseph, Richard Bill Jackson Sr., Octave Jackson Sr., Clarence Paul, Darrel Cooper, Anthony “Bit” Rose, W. Perry Antoine Sr. and Big Paul Zenon.