Harold J. Jackson Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Harold James Jackson Sr., 74, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.

