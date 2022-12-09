OBITUARY Harold Granger Dec 9, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Harold Granger, 86, died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Thibodaux Regional Hospital.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma are in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Harold Granger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Harold Granger Franklin Jones Thibodaux Regional Hospital Houma