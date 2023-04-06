A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, for Hardie Marion Holcomb Jr., 73, who passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.

To plant a tree in memory of Hardie Holcomb, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags