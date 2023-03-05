Gustave Oscar Lamperez Jr. passed away Tuesday afternoon at peace with his family at home after a fruitful and full life. He was 96 years old, one day away from his 97th birthday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, with military honors by the Iberia Honor Guard. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Gus was the son of the late Gus Lamperez Sr. and Laura Romero of New Iberia. He grew up in New Iberia and graduated from New Iberia High School. At 18 he entered the Navy. He became an electrician’s mate after training in St. Louis. He spent his tour in the Pacific aboard destroyer escorts until the end of World War II. Gus returned to New Iberia then attended SLI and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Gus worked many years in Probation and Parole. He met Amanita when she briefly worked for the Welfare department. She was his wife and love for 62 years. They married in Jeanerette on May 9, 1959. They had three sons, Gustave Oscar Lamperez III (Tave), George Wikoff Lamperez and Alfred John Lamperez.
Gus was ever the driver and support – elementary school, high school, scouting, swimming, canoeing, science fairs, speech and debate, basketball, baseball and more. He took photographs of it all.
Gus was an avid pigeon fancier and helped create the New Iberia Racing Pigeon Club. He was active for many years with successful fliers and winners, getting the entire family involved to bring his birds home on Sundays. He was active in a New Iberia Bottle Collectors club for several years as well.
Gus loved to spend time at his camp cutting grass or just driving through the cane fields admiring the crop or viewing a sunset.
Gus and Amanita had a small close group of family friends, their “supper club” with whom they frequently met and ate and had extended social gathering over decades. Another group of personalities, loved ones and experiences who would become and whose children remained lifelong friends.
Gus and Amanita were able to travel a fair amount and they captured and recounted tales from those trips as well. Those travels continued and escalated once their children left New Iberia for college, all graduated from their alma mater University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana – Lafayette). Of course, Gus and Amanita travelled more to see each of their sons with numerous trips to Illinois and Georgia as well as Slidell to continue to catch up on their lives and livelihoods. Again, he had his camera to help capture those memories.
The next significant chapter in Gus and Amanita’s lives was a 13 year journey beginning in January 2007. Both of them were able to relive, communicate and share each other’s unique histories and stories while they reviewed each others’ lives while students in a Life Writing class delivered by UL at the Iberia Parish Library. Every Wednesday was another chance to share a tale, a loved one, an inspiration, a fond trip and so much more. Oh, how both of them would research and recall to prepare their stories and share them with her classmates (friends).
Gus was preceded in death by his wife Amanita. He was also preceded in death by his parents Gus Sr. and Laura. His survivors include his children Gustave (Tave) and his wife Janet Perry, George and his wife Terri and Alfred and his wife Stephanie; grandchildren William and his wife Madison and their child Lucas and Kyle and his fiancé Sophia; step grandchildren Alexandra Badeaux and Nicholas Badeaux
Pallbearers will be Matthew Delcambre, Douglas Delcambre, Kyle Lamperez, David Jefferson, Paul Delcambre and Scott Girouard. Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Edmond (Eddie) Lamperez.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (General Fund).
The family would like to extend special thanks to Charlene Schaubert and Jill Jefferson for countless hours of dedicated loving care. All the staff of Hospice of Acadiana were so compassionate and caring during the time with Gus.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.