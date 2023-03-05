Gustave Oscar Lamperez Jr.

Gustave Oscar Lamperez Jr.

Gustave Oscar Lamperez Jr. passed away Tuesday afternoon at peace with his family at home after a fruitful and full life. He was 96 years old, one day away from his 97th birthday.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, with military honors by the Iberia Honor Guard. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.

Tags