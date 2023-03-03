OBITUARY Gus Lamperez Jr. Mar 3, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Gus Lamperez Jr., 96, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gus Lamperez, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save