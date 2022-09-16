OBITUARY Gregory Hebert Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Gregory Hebert, 69, who died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Hebert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Gregory Hebert Franklin Jones Houma Arrangement