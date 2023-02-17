Gordon Joseph Delcambre

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church for Gordon Joseph Delcambre, 93, who passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A visitation will take place from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Martinville. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Rev. Michael Champagne will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be Jared Guidry and Denielle Savoie. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum.

