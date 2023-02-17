ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church for Gordon Joseph Delcambre, 93, who passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A visitation will take place from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Martinville. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Rev. Michael Champagne will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be Jared Guidry and Denielle Savoie. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum.
Born November 3, 1929, in New Iberia, Gordon graduated in 1947 from New Iberia Senior High School.
On March 1, 1953, he married his dear wife of 62 years, Therese and had eight children together. He began a distinguished career in banking as a teller at St. Martin Bank and Trust in St. Martinville, eventually rising to the position of Vice President. Gordon graduated from the American Institute of Banking on December 19, 1966, and in 1982 joined the newly opened Teche Bank and Trust in St. Martinville as its second president. He closed out his extensive banking career as the Senior Vice President at City Bank and Trust in New Iberia and lastly at Mid-South Bank in Jeanerette. For a short period of time during the 1980’s, he was an adjunct professor at the University of Southwest Louisiana teaching night classes in banking and finance.
Gordon was an active member of the St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church over the past 70 years and held key positions on both the church parish council and finance committee. He was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gordon’s hobbies and interests included hunting and fishing in his younger years, flying as a private pilot and joint owner of a Piper Cub aircraft and as an avid golfer in his later years. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his children Dr. Marie Annette Delcambre, MD (Dr. Mark Kimsey, DVM), Miriam Denise Guidry (Billy Guidry), Captain Gordon Joseph Delcambre Jr. U.S. Navy (Lynnette Ittner), Dr. Timothy Jude Delcambre, DDS (Leslie Olivier), Pierre Charles Delcambre (Lisa Theriot), Mary Catherine Delcambre, Matthew Eric Delcambre (Desiree Broussard) and Andrea Frances Foti (Peter Foti); 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Roe Ann Delcambre Delahoussaye (Errol Delahoussaye).
He is preceded in death by his parents Rodolph Joseph Delcambre and Ella Romero Delcambre; his loving wife Miriam Celine Therese Gauthier Delcambre; and sister Laura Jane “Tut” Delcambre Bernard.
The family gives special thanks to Fred Foti for his friendship and care for Gordon in his waning years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, P.O. Box 10, St. Martinville, LA 70582.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.