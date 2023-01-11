OBITUARY Goldie Davis Jan 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Goldie Davis, 67, a resident of Saint Martinville, who died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Ochsner Saint Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Goldie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Martinville Funeral Service Fletcher Resident Ochsner Saint Martin Hospital Breaux Bridge