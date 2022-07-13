Godfrey A. Bernard
Godfrey A. Bernard of New Iberia passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at the age of 78, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 2514 Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia on Friday, July 15, 2022, and the memorial service will begin at noon.
Godfrey was born in St. Martinville to Burna and Godfrey Bernard. Prior to receiving his bachelor’s degree at USL, he served in the National Guard. Shortly after graduating, he started his career in the oil field and held his longest standing positions at Tenneco Oil and Diamond Offshore.
Godfrey loved the outdoors. In high school he was a lifeguard and swimming instructor. He loved taking his daughters fishing and crabbing and his nephews hunting. He also coached his daughter’s softball and soccer teams for many years. Godfrey also loved running races with his daughters and his niece Kim. He was a very generous person and never met a stranger.
Godfrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Denlinger Judice Bernard; his three daughters Monica Bernard Ruder and husband Greg, Suzanne Derelioglu and husband Zack and Karen Hill and husband AJ; his stepchildren Todd Judice (Andre), Clint Judice (Emmy), Chad Judice (Tricia), Brandie Judice (Sammy) and Monique Benoit (Rocky); his grandchildren Conner and Riley Derelioglu; his many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly; his brother Garland Bernard and wife Elaine; and his sister Dale Bourque and husband Larry.
Godfrey was preceded in death by his parents Burna and Godfrey Bernard and his brother Adley Bernard.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Beloved and Beyond, which is a wonderful organization that provides camp experiences for people with autism. This is in honor of Godfrey’s relationship with Riley, his 16-year-old grandson who has a diagnosis of autism. Pop was so proud of Riley and we feel this is a wonderful way to honor their relationship; https://belovedandbeyond.kindful.com/
Kevin Glasco
Funeral services are pending for Kevin Glasco, 63, who died at 2:48 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph Joe
Funeral services are pending for Joseph Joe, 80, who died at 5:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at New Iberia Manor North Nursing Home.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph Charles Romero Sr.
Joseph Charles “JC” Romero Sr., a native and resident of New Iberia, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. At his passing he was 84.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
JC was born on November 2, 1937, in Youngsville to the late Sidney and Leah Gary Romero and was one of four children.
JC was employed at Lasalle Gas Co. in New Iberia for 53 years. He was well known in the community and could often be seen riding his bike around town. As an avid softball player and sports fan he was inducted into the New Iberia Recreation Dept. Adult Softball Hall of Fame in 2011.
In his later years, he enjoyed going to the casino, but mostly cherished the time spent with his family.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Jean Bonin Romero; one son, Joseph Charles “Charlie” Romero Jr.; three daughters, Terri Romero Benoit and husband Mark, Stacy Romero Daspit and Leah Romero Gonzalez and husband Juan; five grandchildren, Valerie Courville Green and husband Richard, Chase Romero and wife Nicole, Hannah Courville Champeaux, Chelsey Hulin Agnew and husband Jacob and Garrett Paul Daspit; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two grandsons, David Andrew Daspit and Dylan Andrew Daspit; one brother Lazard Romero; and two sisters, Geraldine Dugas and Eula Fremin.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.