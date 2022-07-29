Gloria Shello Derouen 

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Gloria Ann Derouen, 90, the former Gloria Ann Shello, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 608 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with Fr. Thomas Voorhies celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Delcambre, she transitioned at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Sherry Scott, Josie Leblanc (James) both of Baton Rouge and Nicholl McGriggs (Frank) of Atlanta, Georgia; three sons, Louis Derouen Jr. (Kim) of Broussard, Lindy Derouen and Christopher Derouen both of Delcambre; one sister, Theresa Shello of Delcambre; a special daughter/niece Liz Shello Walton of Lafayette; two goddaughters Debra H. Dozier and Karen Jackson; brother-in-law Ruly Jackson of Delcambre; son-in-law Judge Tarvald Smith of Baton Rouge; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Derouen Sr.; her parents Morris Shello Sr. and Laura Trahan Shello; one son, Edward Lee Derouen; one daughter, Allison Kleinpeter Smith; three brothers, Edward Shello, Morris Shello Jr. and Mandress Shello; three sisters-in-law, Geneva Jackson, Stella Shello and Laura Shello; one brother-in-law, Milton Derouen Jr.; and father in-law and mother-in-law Milton Derouen Sr. and Eva Dixon Derouen.
Active pallbearers are Chris Fauntleroy, Evan Derouen, Jules Derouen, Mike Walton, Spencer Kleinpeter, Holden McGriggs, Daniel Scott and Ned D. Scott Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Louis Derouen Jr., Lindy Derouen, Christopher Derouen, Tony Boyance, Dale Jackson, James Leblanc, Frank McGriggs Jr., Roderic Shello, Ian Shello and Tarvald Smith.