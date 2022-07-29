Gloria Shello Derouen

Gloria Shello Derouen 

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Gloria Ann Derouen, 90, the former Gloria Ann Shello, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 608 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with Fr. Thomas Voorhies celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery in Delcambre. 

Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed beginning at 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service. 

