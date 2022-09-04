Gloria Mae Rao

Gloria Mae Rao, 86, of Snook, Texas, formerly of Jeanerette and New Iberia, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Snook Cemetery Pavilion. Hospice Brazos Valley Chaplin Doug Tromblee presided over services.

Gloria Mae Barras was born in Jeanerette on November 25, 1935. She was raised by two loving parents John and Laura Silhavy, along with her dear grandparents, Joseph and Philomene Arton. 

