OBITUARY Gloria M. Gibson Jun 15, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Gloria Mae Gibson, 91, who died at 2:41 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at her residence.Fields Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save