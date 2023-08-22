OBITUARY Gloria Ford Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mrs. Gloria Ford, 92, who died at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at her residence. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts