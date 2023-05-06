Gladys Migues Eskind

Gladys Migues Eskind

RYNELLA—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, for Gladys Migues Eskind, 92, who passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Msgr. Jace Eskind will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Pellerin Funeral Home led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Eskind as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags