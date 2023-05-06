RYNELLA—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, for Gladys Migues Eskind, 92, who passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Msgr. Jace Eskind will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Pellerin Funeral Home led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Mrs. Eskind was born on Weeks Island to the late Sidney Sr. and Martha Hebert Migues on September 14, 1930.
She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Morton Salt, Iberia Oil and Breaux’s Tax Services and was a babysitter for many years.
A devout Catholic, Mrs. Eskind prayed her Rosary daily and was active in the Ladies Altar Society and choirs at St. Marcellus and St. Helen’s. She enjoyed playing pokeno, dining out, reading and especially fishing with her late husband Raymond. Mrs. Eskind was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit and the H2U Group at the former Dauterive Hospital.
Survivors include her children Kay Renard (Paul), Christine Mayard (Chris), Martha Landry (Richard) and Darren Eskind (Michelle); sister Becky Blanchard (Harold); sisters-in-law Mary Herpel and Pearl Owens; grandchildren Astrid Arcemont, Caleb Mayard (Michelle), Barton Eskind (Laura), Barron Eskind (Allison), Claire Boudreau (Nick) and Amber Patoput (Max); and great-grandchildren Travis and Kaytlin Arcemont, Cam and Reese Mayard, Asher and Abigail Eskind, Caleb Lee and Josiah James Eskind and Avery and Dexter Patout.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Raymond J. Eskind; sisters Earldean Boutte, Mary Ann Coco and Shirley Romero; brothers Alex Migues, Joe Migues and Sidney Migues Jr.; sister-in-law Nedreal Migues; and a grandson Casey Mayard.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Community Hospice and Consolata Nursing Home, Yvette Laird, John, Pam, Melissa, Jackie, Carla, Geralyn and all of the clergy for their exceptional care and compassion.