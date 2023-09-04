Gertrude Naquin

JEANERETTE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Gertrude L. “Gert” Naquin, age 93, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Gertrude L. Naquin passed away on September 1, 2023, at Maison Teche Nursing Facility.
She loved her family, especially her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends. In her younger days, she spent many hours working in her gardens.
Another favorite pastime of hers was going out in the basin and camping with family and friends. Also, she was a member of AARP and enjoyed dining at banquets.
Gert is survived by children Harold P. “Phil” Naquin, Jr. (Dixie); Sandra N. Verret (Curt), Gail N. Landry (Brett); granddaughter, Nichol N. LaBiche (Adam); grandson, Corey P. Naquin (Lindsey); great grandchildren, Kylan J. LaBiche (Kloie), Riley C. LaBiche, Gavin Naquin, Gage D. Naquin, Graham R. Naquin; great great-grandchildren, Amellie LaBiche, Emerey LaBiche, Tanner LaBiche, Koah LaBiche; sisters-in-law, Edita “Jo” LeBlanc, and Barbara LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold P. Naquin, Sr.; parents, Wilton, and Marie Albert LeBlanc, siblings, Preston LeBlanc, Elton Leblanc, Milton LeBlanc (Lee), and Olivia Guillot (Raymond).
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Harold P. “Phil” Naquin, Jr., Curt Verret, Brett Landry, Corey Naquin, Adam LaBiche, Kylan LaBiche, and Paul Naquin, Jr.
The family would like to thank Maison Tech Nursing Facility for taking such wonderful care of Mrs. Gertrude during her time at the facility.