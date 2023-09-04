Gertrude Naquin

Gertrude L. “Gert” Naquin

JEANERETTE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Gertrude L. “Gert” Naquin, age 93, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

