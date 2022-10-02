Gerard Bernard Wattigny

Services for Judge Gerard B. “Jerry” Wattigny, 80, will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning with a gathering for family and friends at 8:30 a.m. in the church followed by a memorial mass at 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Judge Wattigny died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.
Judge Wattigny practiced law with the firm Armentor and Wattigny for 28 years and then was elected 16th Judicial District Court Judge in 1995, and served for 19 years until his retirement in 2014.
Judge Wattigny loved spending time with beloved family, friends and colleagues as well as fishing on his boat, “Miss Courtboullion.” Judge Wattigny had a passion for travel, music and the arts which he shared with the love of his life Jean Claire Barlow Wattigny of over 55 years together. Judge Wattigny was instrumental in the formation of the New Iberia Recycling Program and established various drug and DWI courts. Judge Wattigny was a well respected member of the legal community as well as a dedicated public servant and civil leader.
He is survived by daughters Jeanne Wattigny Judice (Bradley), Celia Wattigny Frankel and Caroline Clelie Wattigny; brother Dean M. Wattigny (Catherine); grandchildren Jeanne Frances Schenk, Gerard Penn Schenk, Roan Judice and Carmen Claire Frankel; nephews Michael Wattigny (Tiffany) and David Wattigny (Katie); and a niece Leah Bergeron (Roy).
He is preceded in death by father Sheriff Gerard H. “G. Jerry” Wattigny; mother Louise Bernard Wattigny; wife Jean Claire Barlow Wattigny; and brother Wayne James Wattigny
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Saint Martin at P.O. Box 128, St. Martinville, LA 70582, the Disch-Declouet Social Service Center, 432 Bank Street, New Iberia LA 70560 or to Hope Hospice, 301 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 201, Lafayette, LA 70508