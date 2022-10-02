Gerard Bernard Wattigny

Services for Judge Gerard B. “Jerry” Wattigny, 80, will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning with a gathering for family and friends at 8:30 a.m. in the church followed by a memorial mass at 10 a.m.  

A native and resident of New Iberia, Judge Wattigny died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette. 