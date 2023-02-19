OBITUARY Geraldine Dautreuil Feb 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Geraldine “Gerry” Dautreuil, 86, at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the David Funeral Home.David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Dautreuil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save