Funeral services will be held for Geraldine “Gerry” Dautreuil, 86, at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the David Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Dautreuil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.