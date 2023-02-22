Geraldine Dautreuil

Funeral services will be held for Geraldine “Gerry” Dautreuil at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 24, 2023, at David’s Funeral Home.
A native of Chacahoula and resident of New Iberia, Geraldine “Gerry” LaJaunie Dautreuil, 86, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on February 15, 2023, at Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Gerry was born on March 2, 1936, to Sidney and Irene Richard LaJaunie. Born in Chacahoula, she grew up in New Iberia with her three sisters and three brothers. Gerry graduated from New Iberia High School and married her husband of 55 years, Calvin “Coach” Dautreuil.
Gerry was employed at Sears Roebuck and Co. from there she went to work for People’s National Bank where she become a branch manager for many years. She also worked for the New Iberia Parish School Board office in the Purchasing Department for years until she retired.
Gerry was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and her family. She loved fishing, camping and traveling. She liked taking trips to Las Vegas with her sister, spending time at the casino playing slot machines and watching western movies on her TV and iPad. Gerry was a kind soul and had a quiet loving presence wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Gerry is survived by her three daughters, Franny Bobbitt of New Iberia, Sharon Dautreuil of New Iberia and Robin Thibodeaux (Henry, “Tiger”) of Burke, Virginia; two sisters, Betty Magette and Becky Segura (Kenneth) both of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Dale Dautreuil; her parents Sidney and Irene Richard LaJaunie; her sister Brunella Gachassin; her brothers Joseph, Sidney Jr. and Jerry LaJaunie; her son Calvin Dale Dautreui, Jr.; and great-grandson Casey Carret.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Munnerlyn Jr., Mike Munnerlyn, Jeremy Munnerlyn, Richard “Buddy” Howell II, Henry “Tiger” Thibodeaux III, Henry “Hank” Thibodeaux IV and Alvin “Trey” George III.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all their kindness and support during this difficult time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.
