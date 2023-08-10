Geraldine Claire Hebert Greer

Geraldine “Dean” Greer, 85, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her home in Youngsville after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary led by the Men’s Rosary Group will be prayed at 11 a.m.
Dean was born April 4, 1938, in New Iberia to the late Odelon Hebert and Elda Comeaux Hebert. Along with those of her generation, Dean spent her childhood living through the trying times of World War II and entered grade school. Better times of the 1950’s followed when she moved on to high school. It was during this time in 1952 when Dean met a young man, Sonny Greer. They were married in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Juliet and husband Bobby Migues on September 9, 1956. The birth of her children soon followed in rapid succession as per the tenets of the “Baby Boomer” generation.
It is in the role of wife and mother that Dean’s exceptional abilities were displayed. Not only was she a fantastic cook and homemaker, but she was a talented seamstress as well. Dean had a way of “stretching a dollar” during lean times and made the results look good. Because Sonny’s job with Schlumberger took him away for extended periods of time, Dean had the responsibility of “holding down the fort” in his absence. Attending Mass and following the religion of the Catholic Church was very important to her. She instilled this in her children. Dean embraced high moral standards. This was demonstrated in her life and she expected this quality in her family. In many ways Dean was a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews with her pleasant and outgoing personality. She instinctively opened her heart and home to those in need.
When her husband Sonny developed Sonny Greer Construction into a success, Dean was there to support its progress. This made it possible for the two of them to enjoy travel and the fruits of their labor, but also allowed them the means to extend generosity and help to many others. Still, time spent with family was most important.
After Sonny’s death Dean moved into a singular and quieter phase of her life. She was blessed to move from the family home in New Iberia to Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville. Dean continued to be a vital participant in family activities where she delivered delicious desserts and shared humorous stories and experiences to the delight of all who attended. Even with impending death Dean faced this with courage and determination to the point of making specific plans for her funeral. This inspired awe and respect by those who witnessed it.
Dean is survived by her sister Juliet “Ju” Hebert Migues; special and loved sister-in-law Delores “Dee” Alvarado; children Leonard “Len” Greer Jr. (Carol), Bridgette Greer (CJ), Brenda Greer Brooks (Mark) and Belinda “Ben” Greer Delahoussaye (Dean). Dean’s grandchilden are Chad Pesson (Lauren), Olivia “Liv” Greer and Travis Guillory; step-grandchildren Simoine Viator, Amanda Jacobs, Kiley and Kasey Delahousssaye; great-grandchildren Mason and Avery Pesson; and step-great-grandchildren Addyson “Addy” and Riley Viator. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dean in death were her husband Leonard “Sonny” Greer Sr.; her parents Odelon Hebert and Elda Comeaux Hebert; siblings Kenward “Kenny” Hebert (Loyce), Howard Hebert (Bea - a special and loved sister-in-law), Martharine Hebert Etie, Oneida “Pup” Hebert Baldwin, Jeffery “Jeff” Hebert; step-grandchild Danny Jude Viator II; father-in-law Leonard Duncan Greer; mother-in-law Lena Pennison Greer; and sister-in-law Sylvia Greer Delcambre Landry.
Pallbearers will be Len Greer, Mark Brooks, Dean Delahoussaye, Chad Pesson, Travis Guillory, Mason Pesson and Mike Guillory.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Lafayette and Home Instead of Lafayette for their outstanding service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.