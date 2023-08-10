Geraldine Claire Hebert Greer

Geraldine “Dean” Greer, 85, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her home in Youngsville after a brief illness, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home with Deacon Durk Viator officiating. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

