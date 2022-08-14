Gerald Latiolais

Gerald Latiolais

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church for Gerald Latiolais, 79, who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Rev. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant. Jamie Derise and Brandi Soileau will proclaim the readings. Gift bearers include Lacey Guidry and Lauren Tarbutton.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Latiolais as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags