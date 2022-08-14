A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church for Gerald Latiolais, 79, who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant. Jamie Derise and Brandi Soileau will proclaim the readings. Gift bearers include Lacey Guidry and Lauren Tarbutton.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group, on Sunday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Latiolais was born on December 6, 1942, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines (1959 – 1967) during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired trooper from the Louisiana State Police and a past chapter President for the Louisiana State Trooper’s Association. Mr. Latiolais was a chartered member of the Marine Corp. League, the American Legion, VFW and the Ancient Order of Creole Gourmets. He enjoyed painting and gardening.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah O’Loughlin Latiolais; sons Rene Latiolais (Joy), Steve Latiolais (Angella) and Morgan Latiolais; siblings Edna Marie Freeman, Lola Mae Romero, Darlene Boutte (Raymond), Jimmy Judice, Sidney Latiolais Jr., Shirlene Huval (Eric), Lilith Bacquet (Lee), Toby Latiolais and Tony Latiolais (Millie); grandchildren Brandi Soileau (Brandon), Jacob Latiolais (Alex-Kaye), Kyle Latiolais, Lacey Guidry (Tori), Lauren Tarbutton (Tyler), Tyler Latiolais and Ryne Maturin; nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Jimmy O’Loughlin and Victor Landry; and godchildren Darren Freeman and Kyle J. Latiolais.
He is preceded in death by his father Sidney Latiolais; mother Rita Louviere Hiceman; sisters-in-law Vanessa O’Loughlin and Jeanette Landry; great-granddaughter Avery Kate Soileau; sister Joyce Latiolais; and a brother-in-law Robert Freeman Sr.
Pallbearers include Rene Latiolais, Steve Latiolais, Morgan Latiolais, Tyler Latiolais, Kyle Latiolais, Jacob Latiolais and Jimmy O’Loughlin.