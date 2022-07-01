Gerald David Deslatte, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was 70 years old at his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Pastor Jeremy Babb with Highland Baptist Church will officiate. Following the services he will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery with full Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Gerald was born on April 14, 1952, in New Iberia to the late Albert and Lorena Romero Deslatte Sr. and was the youngest of six boys to that union.
He served his country honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as an electrician in the oilfield, electrician with SLEMCO and an Electrical Technical Support Specialist with IRBY. As an all around handyman, Gerald could do anything with his hands and enjoyed staying busy.
He will always be remembered as a man who loved and cherished his family dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Lou Henegar Deslatte; two daughters, Shawna Conner and husband Adam and Wyndi Mathews and husband Kevin; three sons, Edmond Deslatte and wife Sharon, John H. Perdue III and James H. Perdue; sixteen grandchilden; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by five brothers, Reynold, Albert Jr., George, Rogers and Raymond Deslatte.