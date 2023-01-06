Georgie Babineaux Indest

After a long and well-lived life, Joyce Babineaux Indest, is enjoying her eternal rest. She passed away at home on the morning of January 3, 2023, at the age of 97.
Visitation will be held at from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Durk Viator. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Mass to remember the life of this remarkable woman will be celebrated by Father William Blanda and Father Keith Landry at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eulogist will be grandson Zachary Indest. Gifts will be offered by her great-grandchildren. Rachel Brodie, Elizabeth Canchola, Marie Resweber and Jessica Indest will attend to the readings. Music will be provided by Ben LeBleu, organist and Katelyn Gullota, vocalist.
She was a woman of immense faith who was fortunate to have come from a large and loving family and created one of her own with her beloved husband Roy.
Born to Alcee and Aline Babineaux on December 27,1925, she was the eighth of ten children. She had many fond memories of her life in Coteau, yet had no idea how sugar cane was planted despite being surrounded by the fields. Her mother was very careful that her daughters did not get “too much sun” yet she remembers jumping rope, playing marbles and hopscotch and climbing trees. Mama and her sisters played basketball for Mt. Carmel to the chant “Years may come and years may go, but there will always be a Babineaux.”
She looked with fondness on the time she spent as a member and officer of the Mothers’ Clubs of Mt. Carmel and Catholic High, Iberia Golf and Country Club Auxiliary and Mt. Carmel Alumnae Association. She was proud to have served as Grand Regent and District Deputy of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Shadows League, Junior Fortnightly, Iberia Garden Club and the Catholic High School Board. For many years she was a well-respected and highly sought-after elocution coach. After her last child was born, she taught for 15 years in Iberia Parish Public schools.
Joyce is survived by her seven devoted children and their spouses Carla and Alexandre “Joe” Mouton of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Eldridge and Alycee Indest, Johnny and Cathy Indest, Mary K. and Michael “Teddy” Resweber, Joey and Renee Indest of Baton Rouge, Maria and Craig Brodie and Brent and Tina Indest of Covington; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with one due in May; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Harriet Shea; 25 nieces and nephews; and life-long friend Olive Drago Breazeale.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Andrew, Lawson and Louis Babineaux; sisters Angelle Freeman, Vivian Myers, Elsie Broussard, Verna Patout and Martrine Gastineau; and the love of her life, her cherished husband Roy E. Indest Sr.
Much gratitude is extended to Dr. Carl Ditch who kindly and patiently cared for Joyce for many years. Her family is extremely grateful to Cris Thibodeaux, Angel Harris, Tina Derise, Sonja Simoneaux, Brenda Malveaux, Mary Reese, Latrelle Parker, Ruth Payton, Melissa Olivier, Betty Judice, Mary Alice Jones, Acadian Home Health Care and Acadian Hospice who lovingly cared for her in the last years of her life. The family would not have been able to keep her at home were it not for the generosity of Johnny and Cathy Indest as well as Mary K. and Teddy Resweber in whose home she has resided for the last several years. All of her family made every effort to let her know just how loved and cherished she was.
Pallbearers are her grandsons Alex Mouton, Jean Mouton, Matt Indest, Zachary Indest, Mikie Resweber, Craig Mitchell Brodie and Cory Brodie.
Memorials may be made to the Catholic High School Roy and Joyce Indest Family Scholarship, 1301 DeLasalle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70563.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgie Indest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.