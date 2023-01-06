Georgie Babineaux Indest

After a long and well-lived life, Joyce Babineaux Indest, is enjoying her eternal rest. She passed away at home on the morning of January 3, 2023, at the age of 97.

Visitation will be held at from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Durk Viator. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

