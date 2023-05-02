OBITUARY George M. Elkhan May 2, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAFAYETTE - George Mohamed Elkhan, 73, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.Fountain Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of George Elkhan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save