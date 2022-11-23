Genevieve Mergist Touchet

Genevieve Mergist Touchet

DELCAMBRE –  A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Genevieve “Gib” Mergist Touchet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Saturday November 26, 2022. 

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Touchet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags