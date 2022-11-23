Genevieve Mergist Touchet

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Genevieve “Gib” Mergist Touchet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Saturday November 26, 2022.
A native of Erath and longtime resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Touchet passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Abbeville General Hospital. She was 80 years old.
Born in Erath on September 21, 1942, to Adam and Eunite Hebert Mergist. Genevieve was one of nine children. She was a kind and loving woman who dedicated her life to the service of others. “Gib,” as she was better known, loved being with her family and spending the holidays with them. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and was happiest when hosting or celebrating the season with her grandchildren. Gib was also a faithful and devout catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She served as a reader and with the St. Ann’s Altar Society. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Gib will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Timothy Joseph Touchet; children Gregory Touchet (Bridget), Paige T. Mitchell (Rob), Jeremy Touchet (Laurie) and Christine T. Payton (Donovan); grandchildren Hilary Hill, Jessica Touchet, Noah Touchet, Emily O’Brien, Derek Mitchell, Alex Mitchell, Ann-Racheal Touchet, Grace Payton and Abigail Payton; great-grandchildren Owen Hill, Ian Hill, Camden Hill, Catherine Hill, Andrew Touchet and Lyla O’Brien; brothers Adam Benny Mergist (Dot) and Charles Bradley Mergist (Barbara); and sister Connie M. LeBlanc (Francis).
She is preceded in death by her parents Adam and Eunite Hebert Mergist; brother Paul Mergist; sisters Georgia Mergist, Ruth Landry, Emily Mergist and Annette Mergist; and grandson André Touchet.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.