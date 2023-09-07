Funeral services were held for Mr. Gary Joseph Bearde, 72, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Deacon Ulysse Joubert officiating. Interment followed at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Mr. Bearde died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia.
Mr. Bearde was a resident of New Iberia and a native of Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Friday, July 13, 1951, son of the late Tracy Joseph Bearde and the late Mary Polser Bearde. He was born during the 1951 Kansas flood. He was raised in the Shawnee area and relocated to several cities in Kansas, Arkansas, Florida and Texas before settling down in Louisiana. He met the love of his life and they married on April 4, 1982.
Mr. Bearde was a jack of all trades, a self-taught instrumentalist, an avid animal lover and a proud grandfather. He loved his family and took great joy in all their accomplishments. He reveled in telling stories of his childhood and his fondest memories. He was the kindest man you would ever get to meet.
He is survived by his wife Emelie Lanclos Bearde of New Iberia; daughter Mary Romero and husband John of New Iberia, daughter Heidi Romero and husband Trent of New Iberia; granddaughters Riley Romero, Chloe Romero and Roxey Romero all of New Iberia; brother-in-law Edmond Stelly of Breaux Bridge; sisters-in-law Glenda Joubert and husband Ulysse of Opelousas, Ethel Elter, Laura Labiche and husband David, Avia McGlothlan and husband James all of New Iberia; nieces and nephews Stacy Bearde Crim, Michael Beardé, Jeanpaul Joubert Sr., Andree St. Andre, Angelique Joubert, Jacques Joubert, Carroll Elter, Dax Lanclos, Clay Lanclos, Nicholas Landry, Niles Landry, James McGlothlan III and Peter McGlothlan; and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Tracy Bearde and Mary Polser Bearde; stepmother Melva Buie Bearde; son James Bearde; brother Richard Bearde; sister Barbara Bearde Stelly; paternal grandparents Calice Bearb and Alice Stutes Bearb; maternal grandparents John David Polser Sr. and Imogene Carter Polser; father-in-law Clifton Lanclos Sr. and mother-in-law Irene Joyce Boudreaux Lanclos; brother-in-law Clifton Lanclos Jr.; uncles John David Polser Sr., Edwin “Bobby” Bearb, Donald Bearb; and aunt Una Bearb Sanz.
Pallbearers were his wife Emelie Bearde, daughters Mary Romero and Heidi Romero, sons-in-law John Romero and Trent Romero, grandchildren Riley Romero, Chloe Romero and Roxey Romero.
The family would like to thank New Iberia Manor South, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Traditions Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Bearde’s honor to Iberia Parish Rabies Control, 2017 Seaway Access Road, New Iberia, LA.