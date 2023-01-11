Gail Delcambre Broussard

Gail Delcambre Broussard

Funeral services will be held for Gail Delcambre Broussard, 73, at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Gail passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and a Rosary will be prayed just before the funeral.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Broussard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags