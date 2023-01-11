Funeral services will be held for Gail Delcambre Broussard, 73, at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Gail passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and a Rosary will be prayed just before the funeral.
Gail Delcambre Broussard was born in New Iberia on August 13, 1949.
She was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia High School, a 1971 graduate of USL (now UL Lafayette) and was a retired kindergarten teacher. She loved cruising and had been on over 120 cruises. She also enjoyed playing pickleball and Bunko with friends, line dancing and Saints football. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Broussard is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John “Skippy” Broussard; a daughter Nicole Weber (Ernesto); a sister Susan Romero (Shelton); four brothers, Kenneth Delcambre (Cathy), Mark Delcambre, Larry Delcambre (Jackie) and Rickey Delcambre (Rita); and a granddaughter Sabrina Weber.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vallys and Alma Delcambre.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Delcambre, Rickey Delcambre, Ernesto Weber, Shelton Romero, Alan Broussard and Beau Romero.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
