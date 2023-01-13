Due to the FAA grounding all flights, funeral services for Gail Delcambre Broussard, 73, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

