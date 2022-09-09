A home-going celebration of life for Fredrick Roy Magee, 69, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street. Entombment will be held in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane in New Iberia. Reverend Mark E. Lewis, Pastor and Reverend Francis L. Davis officiant.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Masks are required to attend the service.
Fredrick Roy Magee was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on August 15, 1953, to Emma Jean Hathorn Magee and the late Ethel Magee Jr. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, God called Fredrick home.
At an early age Fredrick accepted Christ and was baptized by Reverend Dr. Famous McElhaney at Little Rock Baptist Church in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was united in marriage to Elva Collins for 47 years and to this union a daughter was born.
Fredrick, lovingly called “Fred” or “Freddie” by family and friends, was quiet and had an easygoing spirit. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others and giving advice.
Fredrick devoted most of his professional career to positively impacting the lives of students within the Iberia Parish School System, where he served as a teacher, principal and finally as a coordinator to prepare students for completion of their high school education or for work upon graduation.
Fredrick was a graduate of Southern University and was a lifetime member of the Southern University Alumni Federation. He was also a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
Left with precious memories are his wife Elva Collins Magee of New Iberia; one daughter, Kristie Denise Magee and her husband Aaron Pratt of the Washington, DC metro area; his mother Emma Jean Magee of Gulfport, Mississippi; one brother, William “Billy” Magee of Gulfport, Mississippi; two aunts, Dorothy Jean Boddie of Gulfport, Mississippi and Mary Nell Silverburg of Vallejo, California; one niece, Bianca Roberts Newton and her daughter Jazzlyn and son Braylon of the Houston, Texas metro area; one nephew, Christopher Antonio Shadwick of Gulfport, Mississippi and his daughter Akasha of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a host of sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces- and nephews-in-law, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Fredrick was preceded in death by his father Ethel Magee Jr.; his sister Audrey Belinda Magee Shadwick; a brother Darius Magee; his paternal and maternal grandparents; his father- and mother-in-law Levy Leroy Collins Sr., and Georgia Collins; sister-in-law Dorothy Collins Small; and brothers-in-law Glenn Collins Sr., and Phillip Collins.
Active pallbearers are Lionel Collins, Joseph “Tony” Collins, Kevin Collins, Christopher Simmons, William “Billy” Magee, Christopher Shaun Simmons, Ronald Conley Sr., and Michael Cormier.
Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Pratt, Michael Boddie, Wallace Hathorn, Donald Earl Keyes, Kory Small, Peter “Ollie” Olivier, Ronald Conley Jr., Freeman Jackson, Christopher A. Shadwick, Ronald Fontenot, Lawrence Jackson, Mike Pitre, Nathaniel Denu, Terry Lewis and Southern University Alumni Federation (New Iberia Chapter).