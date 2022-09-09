Fredrick Roy Magee

Fredrick Roy Magee

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A home-going celebration of life for Fredrick Roy Magee, 69, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street. Entombment will be held in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane in New Iberia. Reverend Mark E. Lewis, Pastor and Reverend Francis L. Davis officiant.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Fredrick Magee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags