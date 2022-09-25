OBITUARY Franklin LaBiche Jr. Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services will be held for Franklin LaBiche Jr., at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park CemeteryVisitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and will continue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Franklin LaBiche, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Cemetery Funeral Service Interment Franklin Labiche Jr. Visitation New Iberia