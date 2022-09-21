Francis Louis Morvant

Francis Louis Morvant

Francis Louis Morvant, passed away on, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre with full Military graveside services by the Acadiana Veteran’s Honor Guard.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Morvant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.