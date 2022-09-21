Francis Louis Morvant, passed away on, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. Deacon Patrick Burke will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre with full Military graveside services by the Acadiana Veteran’s Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
Francis was born in New Iberia to the late Edmond and Mary Rosella Morvant on April 2, 1934, and was one of two boys.
Francis served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient.
He was a bread salesman for LeJeune’s Bakery with perfect attendance for 40 years and was a route supervisor.
Frances was a loving husband, father and brother who enjoyed spending time outdoors in his yard. Known by his family as a very faith filled man, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left behind to cherish his memory is the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Emma Lee Viator Morvant; one daughter, Frances Morvant Compeaux and husband Dale; and two sons, Philip Morvant and Bart Morvant.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Edmond Morvant Jr.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Dale Compeaux, Keith Landry, Mark Romero, Matt Romero, Marshall Romero and Max Romero.