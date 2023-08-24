A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richelieu Circle, for Florian Montte Landry, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family while praying the rosary on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The church will be open from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. for visitation. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. Msgr. Robert Romero will be the celebrant.
Flo was born in Maurice on May 16, 1932, to Lorite and Walter Montte. At the age of three the family moved to Abbeville. She attended Abbeville High School and graduated in 1948 then worked as a stenographer for the welfare department in Abbeville before going to Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette).
During her college years she met her future husband Roy Landry and in 1952 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Lower Elementary Education. She taught first grade in Lake Charles for a year before marrying in 1953 and moving to New Orleans where Roy was in medical school at Louisiana State University. While in New Orleans she worked as a stenographer for Price Waterhouse and Company.
In 1958 they moved to Lafayette while Roy did his residency at Lafayette Charity Hospital. In 1959 New Iberia became their home. With his brother Ed Landry, Roy practiced medicine and she made a home for him and their children. Because of her devotion to her children she became active in the parents’ clubs at Mount Carmel and Catholic High. When her boys became older she became their Cub Scout Den Mother.
Flo served food at Saint Francis Diner for a few years, taught CCD religious education classes for many years and later joined a weekly rosary group with twelve of her friends. She was an original adorer when Saint Peter Catholic Church opened its 24-hour Adoration Chapel. She enjoyed entertaining her friends but most of all loved the many years hosting monthly Sunday dinners with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Greg (Donna), Patrick (Rita) and Stephen (Carol); two daughters, Debbie Brown and Ginger Walker; 12 grandchildren, Katherine Zimmerman (Landan), Ryan Landry (Amanda), Michelle Mayard (Caleb), Daniel Brown (Michelle), Timothy Brown (Macie), Rebecca Landry, Therese Walker, Luke Walker, Jake Walker, Andrew Landry and Abigail Landry; and six great-grandchildren, Cam Mayard, Reece Mayard, Elle Brown, Finnlee Brown, Colton Brown and Wyatt Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lorite Montte; her husband Dr. Roy Lee Louis Landry; and an infant granddaughter Sarah Landry.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Daniel Brown, Tim Brown, Luke Walker, Jake Walker, Ryan Landry and Andrew Landry. Her grandsons-in-law Caleb Mayard and Landan Zimmerman will be honorary pallbearers. Gift bearers will be her granddaughters Michelle Mayard, Rebecca Landry, Katie Landry, Therese Walker and Abigail Landry as well as Macie Brown and Amanda Landry. The reader will be her daughter Ginger Walker.
The family wishes to express its deep thanks and gratitude for the loving care given to their mother by Shirley Butler, Hospice of Acadiana, Senior Helpers, Dejonae Murdock, Jade Mouton and Patsy Nora.
In lieu of flowers Flo requested that memorial donations be sent to Hospice of Acadiana or other charities of your choice.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.