Florian Montte Landry

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richelieu Circle, for Florian Montte Landry, 91, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family while praying the rosary on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The church will be open from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. for visitation. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. Msgr. Robert Romero will be the celebrant.

Flo was born in Maurice on May 16, 1932, to Lorite and Walter Montte. At the age of three the family moved to Abbeville. She attended Abbeville High School and graduated in 1948 then worked as a stenographer for the welfare department in Abbeville before going to Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette).

