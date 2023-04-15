OBITUARY Fletcher Cheatham Sr. Apr 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Fletcher Cheatham Sr., 89, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Saint Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Fletcher Cheatham, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts