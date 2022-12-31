Fern Lopez Geoffroy

Fern Lopez Geoffroy

COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Coteau, for Fern Lopez Geoffroy, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Matthew Hebert will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.

To plant a tree in memory of Fern Geoffroy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags