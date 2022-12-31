COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Coteau, for Fern Lopez Geoffroy, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Matthew Hebert will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday, led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Mrs. Geoffroy was born on January 6, 1926, to the late Clemire and Angela Fremin Lopez and was a lifelong area resident.
A devout Catholic, she was very active in her church, Our Lady of Prompt Succor, where she attended weekly Adoration and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Geoffroy enjoyed playing Bourré and Pokeno, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children Linda Wilder (Mike), Clyde Geoffroy (Elaine), Vickie Boatright (Glen) and Ward Geoffroy (Tracie); grandchildren Christy Geoffroy, Christopher Segura (Erin), Troy Geoffroy, Brad Hunt (Kim), Dusty Hunt, Sky Geoffroy (Ashley), Lacie Moore (Matt), Colby Segura (Rhonda) and Lindsay Tuite (Michael); and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband Felton Geoffroy and a brother J. Stanley Lopez.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Segura, Colby Segura, Dusty Hunt, Sky Geoffroy, Matt Moore and Michael Tuite.