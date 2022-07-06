Felton Narcisse

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at House of Prayer, 1303 W. St. Peter St., New Iberia, for Felton “Ned” Narcisse, 58, who passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Pastor Phillip M. Hill will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Saturday and will continue from noon until 1 p.m. at House of Prayer Church.
Felton “Ned” Narcisse was born in New Iberia on April 3, 1964, to the late Ceasar Narcisse and Lillie Mae Comeaux Narcisse.
He lived his life the best way he knew how and obeyed the scripture (Acts 2:38) when he was baptized in Jesus’ name at the First Apostolic Church of New Iberia. He was a casual dresser, but when he went to church, he was always looked sharp. He loved life, helping others and making people laugh. He walked everywhere and supported God’s work by buying and distributing pralines to friends. He enjoyed taking trips with Brian and Angie Hill who were like family to him. Ned never met a stranger and was well known on Hopkins Street. He loved to dance, especially the Slide. He was very close to his siblings and will be deeply missed.
Ned leaves to mourn his passing two brothers, Gilbert Narcisse and Ceasar Narcisse Jr.; six sisters, Hilda Narcisse (Raymond Hill), Brenda N. Walker, Caroline Alfred, Mildred Narcisse, Linda Narcisse Lathan and Vervin Mosley; godchild Ortarvious Hypolite; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Ned was preceded in death by brothers Aaron “Choco” Narcisse, Michael Narcisse, Alfred Douglas Narcisse, Leonard Narcisse, Edmond Narcisse, Larry Narcisse and Floyd Narcisse; nephews Jonathan Alfred and Harold “Chuckey” Walker Jr.; niece Shameika Narcisse; brother-in-law Harold Walker Sr.; sister-in-law Patricia Narcisse; aunts Rosella Prajean and Lillian Alfred; uncles Linburc Comeaux, Nelson Comeaux, Roland Comeaux and John Narcisse; paternal grandparents Feast Narcisse and Edmonia Levy Polk; and maternal grandparents Orda Comeaux and Della Benoit Comeaux.
Pallbearers are Miller Keal, Warren Thibeaux, Raymond Walker, Jason Walker, Zy’Keiveyn Narcisse and Christopher King.
