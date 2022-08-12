Felton J. Olivier

Felton J. Olivier

LYDIA—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Felton Joseph Olivier, 78, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Fr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hernandez, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum. 

A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.

