Felton J. Olivier

LYDIA—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Felton Joseph Olivier, 78, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with Fr. Emmanuel “Manny” Hernandez, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Felton Joseph Oliver, 78, a resident of Grand Marais, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the St. Nicholas Council No. 85 of the Knights of Peter Claver and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a 1977 graduate of New Iberia Senior High, a 2009 inductee into the New Iberia Recreation Department Adult Softball Hall of Fame and a dedicated New Orleans Saints fan. He was also a member of the New Iberia Winter Bowling League and the Highlighters Social Club.
He retired from North American Salt in 2009 after 43 years of employment and began his second career as a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Civil Division in 2014.
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Sheree Marie Olivier of Grand Prairie, Texas; one son, Keenen Joseph Olivier of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Paul Lawrence Olivier and Roland Olivier Jr. (Val); three sisters, Gloria Olivier (Ronald), Ethel Thompson and Joann Olivier; two godchildren, Melanie Derouen and Scott Olivier; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Boutte Olivier; his parents Frances Collins Olivier and Roland Olivier Sr.; grandparents Raymond and Lucia Olivier and Gilbert and Amelia Collins; godparents Corine Boutte and Joseph B. Olivier Sr.; godchild Rosalind Olivier; two sisters, Lelia Canales and Lillian Olivier; and two brothers, Peter Dalton Olivier and Kevin Olivier Sr.
Active pallbearers are Keenen Olivier, Paul L. Olivier, Roland Olivier Jr., Ronald Olivier, Jamie Olivier and Albert Sigue.
Honorary pallbearers are Derrick Below, Arnold Boutte, Gerald Boutte, Herbert Boutte, Watt Carroll, Peter C. Delahoussaye, Norris Hebert Jr., Horace Jeanminette, Telly Lowe, Joseph Noah, Daniel Olivier, Paul J. Olivier, Peter O. Olivier, Scott Olivier, Sylvester Olivier, Marcus Osborne, Joseph Sigue Jr., Alton Collins and Ricardo Vallot.
The Olivier family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to family and friends for their expressions of love and support during this time of bereavement. We are very grateful to you for your kindness and concern for our family through this difficult time. It means a great deal to us.
We extend a special heartfelt thanks to Sheriff Tommy Romero, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department, especially the Civil Division and Parish President Larry Richard for their compassion and support.