Obituary Exilie "T-Boy" Courville Oct 23, 2022 A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 for Exilie "T-Boy" Courville, 81, who died on Friday, October 21, 2022.Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Exilie Courville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.